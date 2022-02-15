There shouldn’t really be too much debate any longer.

Whilst Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still rub shoulders with the best players at club and national level, Kylian Mbappe continues to rise above the pair.

On a night when the Portuguese had to be content with scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, the Frenchman was upstaging the Argentinian at the Parc des Princes against Real Madrid – a team that it’s believed Mbappe will play for next season.

Messi had already missed a penalty, which was wonderfully saved by Thibaut Courtois, before Mbappe drilled home an injury-time winner through the Belgian’s legs to hand PSG the advantage.

It only served to highlight the changing of the guard.

Old Father Time waits for no one, and it’s a simple fact Ronaldo is a full 14 years older than his contemporary, Messi is 12 years older.

Their form was always going to drop off at one time or another, and it just so happens that both are continuing to play at the best of their abilities despite being in their mid to late 30s.

Neither had quite the Champions League goal involvement return that Mbappe has at his age, mind.

In 52 games played in the premier European competition, he has 52 involvements.

Time to anoint a new King.