Manchester United reportedly have the chance to seal the transfer of Youri Tielemans for a reduced fee this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to The United Stand, the Red Devils are set to prioritise a new signing in midfield this summer due to Paul Pogba’s future looking in serious doubt.

Pogba has never quite settled at Old Trafford and will be a free agent at the end of this season, with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus linked with him in recent times.

Tielemans has been a star performer for Leicester City and Romano has suggested he could be a realistic target for Man Utd, especially as his asking price has been cut.

The Belgium international is heading towards the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, so could move for around £45million this summer…

That could end up being a bargain for a top player, who has shown what he can do in the Premier League, as well as in big games like last season’s FA Cup final, when he scored a brilliant winning goal against Chelsea at Wembley.

If United do lose Pogba as expected, then Tielemans would surely be one of the best options on the market.

The 24-year-old will likely have offers from other big names like Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid, however.