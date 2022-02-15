In the final seconds of Manchester United’s Premier League tie with Brighton this evening, Paul Pogba set the Red Devils set the side on the way to making it a 2-0 win with a quickly taken free-kick.

Pogba repaid Fernandes for the efforts he made with his pressing to win the foul as he immediately played the ball through to his midfield partner.

Fernandes stuck his head down and charged from inside his own half to the penalty area, not needing to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the area as he tricked Joel Veltman and Robert Sanchez with an inch-perfect dummy before going it alone and tucking the ball into the back of the net.

A Portuguese double as Bruno Fernandes seals the United win pic.twitter.com/VygAJneRBS — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) February 15, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and the Premier League.

This marks the eighth goal for Fernandes this season, with the playmaker chipping in with 12 assists in his 32 appearances across all competitions this term.