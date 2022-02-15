Real Madrid will have to do without Casemiro for the second-leg of their Champions League knockout tie against Paris Saint-Germain after some reckless actions from their key midfielder.

In the 36th minute of the encounter, Casemiro knocked over counterpart Leandro Paredes in a trademark crossing of the lines of acceptable physicality from the Brazilian.

Whilst this was relatively light when the defensive midfielder’s bruising style is taken into account, the 29-year-old left the referee with no choice but to put him into the book after some jawing led to him grabbing the throat of Paredes.

Casemiro is actually lucky that he wasn’t handed his marching orders for what many will deem as violent conduct, he still misses the second-leg though as this marked his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign.

casemiro get a yellow card and will miss the next game #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/50THHjAjhA — Emad (@FCB__Emad) February 15, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and the Champions League.

Casemiro has really let himself and the rest of the team down with a first-half booking that now leaves him walking on eggshells for the rest of the match and unavailable for the second-leg.