Pep Guardiola will have been delighted with the work rate and industry shown by his Man City side in Portugal.
By playing a full strength XI against Sporting, it showed the Catalan’s mentality, and he was rewarded by a first-half where the Citizens were head and shoulders above their hosts.
Riyad Mahrez had given City the perfect start before a sumptuous half-volley from Bernardo Silva doubled the lead inside 20 minutes.
Phil Foden then bagged a tap-in before Silva added another before half-time.
