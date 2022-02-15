Video: Foden gobbles up easy chance and Silva gets his second as Man City hit four in first-half blitz at Sporting

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola will have been delighted with the work rate and industry shown by his Man City side in Portugal.

By playing a full strength XI against Sporting, it showed the Catalan’s mentality, and he was rewarded by a first-half where the Citizens were head and shoulders above their hosts.

Riyad Mahrez had given City the perfect start before a sumptuous half-volley from Bernardo Silva doubled the lead inside 20 minutes.

Phil Foden then bagged a tap-in before Silva added another before half-time.

