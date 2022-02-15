Video: Kylian Mbappe ends Real Madrid audition with stunning last-gasp winner for PSG

Kylian Mbappe warned Real Madrid of his dangerous ability to cut into the box from the left side all night, namely when he won a penalty, but Los Blancos never learned their lesson and lost as a result.

In the final minute of the week’s marquee Champions League knockout tie, Neymar sent the ball over to Mbappe with a slick backheel that caught Real Madrid out.

The bamboozling of Los Blancos didn’t stop there though, Mbappe jinked past both Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez to trick his way into the box before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Mbappe won the Parisians the first-leg of the tie with a moment of magic from a tight spot, breaking the hearts of his expected future employers in the process.

Just when it looked like we were set for a 0-0 draw, up pops Kylian Mbappe with a bit of absolute magic ? Big player. Big moment. Advantage PSG.#UCL pic.twitter.com/lqBjnAEPMJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Paramount.

With Real Madrid ‘99% sure’ that Mbappe will land in the Spanish capital this summer, per Goal, the superstar’s audition went a little too well for Los Blancos’ thinking tonight as the fruits of his spectacular play will likely knock them out of the Champions League.