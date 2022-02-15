Video: Relentless Anthony Elanga pressing leads to Brighton red card in pivotal moment from Man United starlet

In the 51st minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Manchester United and Brighton, Anthony Elanga cemented the path to victory for the Red Devils with a show of tenacity.

Just 90 seconds after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United, 19-year-old Elanga forced Brighton into a mistake that may well cost them the game.

As Graham Potter’s side were shuttling the ball around the back in trademark style, a possessed Elanga burst forward from just past the halfway line to about 30 yards from the Brighton goal.

Elanga pressed Lewis Dunk and snatched the ball off the Brighton star, leaving the centre-back to desperately drag the starlet to the ground, earning him a red card.

Elanga has shown his bundles of pace and brilliant work-rate throughout tonight’s match and this contribution is equally as important as Ronaldo’s and a sight that will be refreshing for fans.

Pictures from the Premier League and Canal Sport+

After debuting for the first-team last season, Elanga has really kicked on this season, with tonight marking his 12th appearance for the senior side this term.

Elanga has started to establish himself as one of the brightest sparks in the squad since Ralf Rangnick took charge, and it’s clear that he’s leaving it all out there to try and succeed for United.