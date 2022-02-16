Video: Adamu stuns Bayern as Salzburg grab early lead in Champions League tie

Bayern Munich
If Bayern Munich thought that they were going to get things all their own way in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie against Salzburg, they were quickly brought down to earth.

A relatively equal opening to the game saw chances at both ends before early substitute in the game, Chukwubuike Adamu, sent the home fans wild with an incredibly accomplished finish.

It was no more than Salzburg deserved, and really put the cat amongst the pigeons in the tie.

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports

