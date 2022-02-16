Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Ajax star Antony amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

Salah is nearing the final year of his contract at Anfield and there doesn’t seem to have been much progress made on tying the Egypt international down to a new deal.

Luis Diaz has just joined Liverpool, but now 90min are linking them with another attacking player as Antony emerges as a possible target after long-standing interest from the Merseyside giants.

Antony has impressed a great deal in his time in the Eredivisie, and he seems like he could be a hit with Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, though other big names are also emerging as suitors.

90min claim that Manchester United could also step up their interest in the Brazil international, which makes sense after a relatively underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford from Jadon Sancho, while the Mason Greenwood situation also means the Red Devils are short of attacking options. Anthony Martial has also gone out on loan to Sevilla and his long-term future seems uncertain, while Jesse Lingard is another surely heading out of the club as his contract expires in the summer.

Chelsea are also mentioned as being among Antony’s suitors by 90min’s report, and the Blues would certainly do well to bring in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Timo Werner in attack.

A recent report from the Telegraph suggested that Chelsea could make changes in that department, with Werner possibly set to attract interest from the Bundesliga, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic could also be in the firing line after failing to deliver on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge.

In short, Antony could be an important signing for any of these clubs, so the 21-year-old won’t be short of options if he chooses to leave Amsterdam for a new challenge in the Premier League.

From the player’s perspective, replacing Salah at Liverpool could perhaps be the most tempting option, with Klopp delivering plenty of success in his time as manager of the Merseyside giants.

Chelsea have also done well under Thomas Tuchel, but they chop and change managers a lot, so might not be the most stable environment for Antony to develop.

United, meanwhile, are not the force they once were, and seem a risky destination right now, especially as they’re looking up against it in the race to finish in the top four this term.