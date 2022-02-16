Arsenal given possible transfer boost in pursuit of alternative to Youri Tielemans

Arsenal reportedly look to have been given a potential boost as they emerge as one of the transfer suitors for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer, with Arsenal named alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle as potential suitors in a report from 90min.

It could be good news for the Gunners as well, as 90min claim that Phillips is yet to hold talks over a new contract with Leeds so far this year.

Arsenal urgently need to bring in an upgrade on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield, and CaughtOffside understands that Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is one of their top targets.

However, Phillips could be a fine alternative, though it seems AFC would face plenty of competition for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Kalvin Phillips’ Leeds future is in some doubt
One imagines Phillips won’t be making the controversial move to Leeds’ arch rivals Man Utd, but the other destinations seem perfectly realistic.

Liverpool could do with signing Phillips as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Chelsea could perhaps view him as an upgrade on Jorginho.

Big-spending Newcastle, meanwhile, can’t be ruled out either, as Phillips may well be tempted by the money on offer, as well as being lured in by the exciting project being put together at St James’ Park.

