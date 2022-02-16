Ex-Gunner tells Arsenal why they might have hope of signing striker who “looks a right handful”

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that Chelsea youngster Armando Broja may be a realistic transfer target for the club this summer as he’ll want to carry on playing first-team football.

Broja has impressed on loan at Southampton this season, and his exciting performances in the Premier League have seen him linked as a target for Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal by the Daily Express.

Of course, Chelsea won’t want to allow a promising young talent join a rival, especially after being hurt before when they allowed the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne to leave without really giving them much of a chance to play, with those two now star players for Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

Broja could be another promising talent with similar potential, and Arsenal could definitely do with signing a top young forward to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Campbell is a fan of the Albania international, and says that a deal could be doable as he won’t want to just go back to Stamford Bridge and sit on the bench.

“The thing is with Chelsea, they have so many players,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“They might well say they don’t want to sell him to a rival. But if the young man wants a career, then he won’t want to be going out on loan all the time or stuck in the reserves – he’ll want to move.

“I don’t know how strong the interest is, but he’s certainly performing brilliantly at Southampton. He looks a right handful and he’s a young striker, which ties into the model at Arsenal right now.

“I don’t know what their stance is on selling to a top-four rival, but Chelsea won’t be able to keep everybody happy this summer – that’s for sure.”