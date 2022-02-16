Chelsea attacker considering switching international allegiance from England to Ghana

England could be set to lose one of their brightest young attacking talents.

That’s according to a recent report from London World, who claims Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is considering changing his nationality.

Hudson-Odoi, 21, has spent his entire career with Chelsea after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2007.

Since forcing his way through the Blues’ youth ranks, Hudson-Odoi has gone on to feature in 125 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals, along the way.

Although currently registered as eligible to represent England, the winger, who already has three senior caps to his name, is likely to change allegiances to Ghana if they qualify for this summer’s Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Chelsea attacker is eligible to represent Ghana due to the country being the country where his parents were born. He would also be able to make the switch due to his appearances for England coming before he was 21-years-old.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Hudson-Odoi is undoubtedly a raw talent and certainly wouldn’t look out of place in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

However, forced to contend with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and arguably the world’s best young player Phil Foden, it is perhaps no wonder that Hudson-Odoi has struggled to muscle his way into international contention.

Although Ghana is far less likely to lift major international silverware – if the Chelsea youngster is unlikely to feature for England, then switching to his parent’s native country would undoubtedly be the next best thing.

It would also give him a chance to impress on one of the world’s biggest stages and regardless of how the team does, Hudson-Odoi would have the opportunity to shine brightest and that could only be a positive for his own career.