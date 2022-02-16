Chelsea reportedly view in-form youngster Armando Broja as part of their future despite so many recent transfer rumours linking him with a possible move away.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a superb season on loan at Southampton, and it’s little surprise to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest in him, as he may not have too many first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge due to so much competition up front.

Broja has been strongly linked with Arsenal by the Daily Express and others, and now it seems the Gunners could face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to the Sun.

Still, the report states that Chelsea view Broja as part of their future, so one imagines these clubs might only have a chance with a loan move for the Albania international, rather than a permanent deal.

Chelsea will no doubt hope to avoid losing Broja to a rival, but perhaps a loan abroad could be the next best step for his development after showing what he can do at Southampton this season.

Arsenal could really do with snapping up a top young forward like him, however, after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will also surely be leaving as their contracts expire in the summer.