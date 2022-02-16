Video: Coman saves Bayern the ultimate Champions League embarrassment at the death

Bayern Munich
In their first-ever Champions League knockout game, RB Salzburg came within a whisker of inflicting what would’ve been a monumental defeat on Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were given the shock of their lives when Chukwubuike Adamu opened the scoring in the first half, and right up until the final minute, they were still trailing.

It was then that Kingsley Coman took advantage of a poor defensive header to power home the equaliser for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

