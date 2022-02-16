In their first-ever Champions League knockout game, RB Salzburg came within a whisker of inflicting what would’ve been a monumental defeat on Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were given the shock of their lives when Chukwubuike Adamu opened the scoring in the first half, and right up until the final minute, they were still trailing.

It was then that Kingsley Coman took advantage of a poor defensive header to power home the equaliser for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

Heartbreak for Salzburg ? Moments away from a huge win in their first #UCL knockout game, and Kingsley Coman sneaks in at the back post! Bayern left it LATE ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/d6PIwBU76J — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022

Kingsley Coman goal ? Thomas Muller wins a header and The Frenchman is at the backpost to finish for Bayern Munich against Salzburg ??#UCL #SALFCB pic.twitter.com/391IMgxrnj — Birdiefootball (@birdiefootball) February 16, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports