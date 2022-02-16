Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be given the green light to leave Manchester United in this summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has been back at Old Trafford for just a few months, but it seems his second spell with the Red Devils could be a short one.

According to Todo Fichajes, Ronaldo has already held initial talks with MLS duo LA Galaxy and Inter Miami, with Man Utd prepared to let the veteran forward leave after just one season.

Ronaldo has not been at his very best of late, though he did score a fine goal against Brighton last night in a 2-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

Still, the 37-year-old was never likely to be a particularly long-term option for MUFC, and it seems he’s now keen to fulfil his dream of playing in the MLS, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ronaldo would be a dream signing for those clubs, who have often landed some big names coming towards the end of their careers.

It’s clear that Ronaldo keeps himself in great shape, so he might have a few years left in him still, even if it’s not at the very highest level in Europe.

Other reports, however, suggest that the former Real Madrid man could still have another big move left in him, as the Sun claim he’s a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma.