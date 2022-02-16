Chelsea and Newcastle United set for transfer battle over French wonderkid

Chelsea and Newcastle United reportedly look set for a transfer battle over Stade Reims wonderkid Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The highly-rated 19-year-old was strongly linked with Newcastle in January but a move never worked out, though it seems likely he’s going to have plenty of suitors in for him again in the summer.

Ekitike is being linked with Borussia Dortmund by Bild, but they also mention interest from the Premier League from Chelsea and Newcastle.

The France Under-20 international certainly looks ready to make an impact at one of these big clubs, and it will be interesting to see which of them he might choose.

Dortmund have a great record when it comes to trusting and developing youth, with many of their signings coming in at a young age before going on to become superstars of the game.

Ekitike certainly looks like he could go down a similar path with the Bundesliga side, but Chelsea are also doing better in terms of building around young players these days.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are another interesting option as Ekitike could become a key part of an exciting project coming together at St James’ Park.