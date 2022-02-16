It’s about that time again when the English national team release a new kit.

Ahead of the official launch however, Footy Headlines, who are always reliable when it comes to kit leaks, have released pictures of what the home shirt will look like.

For the first time ever, the England shirt will feature an iridescent badge and manufacturer logo.

MORE: Trent mocks Man City

It replicates a leak from a few hours earlier which also showed the iridescent badge on a black England Women’s training kit.