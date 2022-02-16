Highly-rated journalist confirms Leeds United’s interest in Championship manager

Leeds United could bid farewell to manager Marcelo Bielsa at the end of the season and the club has a three-man shortlist to replace him.

That’s according to recent reports, which suggest the Whites would consider former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch, former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and Huddersfield Town gaffer Carlos Corberan, if Bielsa leaves the club in the summer.

The Argentine tactician will be out of contract at the end of the season and still with no signs of renewal, suggestions Bielsa could call it a day in Yorkshire are beginning to mount.

MORE: Chelsea attacker considering switching international allegiance from England to Ghana

Now, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who has confirmed that the Whites do definitely think very highly of Corberan, who is doing some excellent work with the Terriers in the Championship.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the table, Huddersfield Town is well on course to win promotion back to the big time and although Corberan isn’t a big name in comparison with Marsch and Valverde, he is admired among Leeds United’s hierarchy.