Ian Wright makes ominous transfer prediction for Conte and Spurs

Former Arsenal attacker turned pundit Ian Wright has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte may not be with the club next season.

Conte only arrived at the Lilywhites last summer but after a rather underwhelming first half of the season, concerns over the Italian’s future have started to increase.

MORE: Chelsea attacker considering switching international allegiance from England to Ghana

The latest person who has questioned whether or not the former Inter Milan manager will stay working for Daniel Levy, especially considering the club’s January recruitment was so poor, is Wright.

Speaking on his podcast, the ex-Gunner said: “I feel for Conte because unless they have told him in the summer we’re going to give you everything you want, I cannot see him staying there.

“Spurs cannot carry on like they are now, nothing happening in January, with a manager like Conte. With a winning manager, a manager who is aggressive and wants his team to be aggressive and winning.

“The ways Spurs are at the minute, watching them against Wolves, come on man.

“I can’t sit here and think Conte is happy with his lot, unless he knows more than we know. I think to myself why would he stay for that? Why?”