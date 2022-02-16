It’s abundantly clear from Jurgen Klopp’s team selection for the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie against Inter Milan that he’s not leaving anything to chance.

The Reds are in fantastic form at present and the German has got them in that sweet spot that we saw so often throughout their title-winning campaign.

The confidence flowing throughout the team is self-evident, and as a result, Klopp has even seen fit to start Harvey Elliott in his first-ever Champions League game.

Not only that, Elliott becomes the youngest Liverpool player in history to represent the club in the premier European competition.

18 – Aged 18 years and 318 days, Harvey Elliott is the youngest player ever to start a European Cup/Champions League match for Liverpool (excl. qualifiers), overtaking teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (18y 354d v Spartak Moscow in 2017). Stage. pic.twitter.com/gIXvm6nm89 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022

It’s an incredible vote of confidence for a player that is still a month and a half away from his 19th birthday.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will form the attacking trident with Diogo Jota, whilst Thiago and Fabinho will provide skill and work-rate in the middle of the park.

With so much quality in the side, Inter will know that they’ve got their work cut-out in all areas, particularly when it comes to trying to get the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Alisson makes up what is the strongest possible XI, and only the most pessimistic Reds fan would bet against them getting a positive result at the San Siro.