Journalist claims Leeds United star will leave club this summer

Leeds United could be set to lose winger Raphinha at the end of the season.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has admitted that he is not expecting the talented Brazilian to stay at Elland Road beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Raphinha, 25, joined the Whites in 2020 following a £17m switch from French side Stade Rennes.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 53 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals, along the way.

Undoubtedly Marcelo Bielsa’s most creative player, the club will be desperate to see the winger commit his long-term future to the club.

However, with just two years left on his deal, it is unlikely that Raphinha will renew his deal especially as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United remain heavily linked with a summer deal.

Speaking about the possibility of fans seeing the South American wide-attacker move on at the end of the current campaign, Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “It’s pretty clear in my mind that Raphinha won’t be at Leeds next season anyway.”