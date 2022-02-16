Journalist expects Leicester City to lose two big-name players this summer

Leicester City should be prepared to bid farewell to star midfielder Youri Tielemans.

That is the view of journalist Tom Collomosse, who believes the Foxes could lose as many as two big-name players at the end of the season.

Tielemans, 24, joined the Foxes from Monaco in January of 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following summer in a deal worth £40.5m.

Since the Belgium international’s arrival at the King Power Stadium, the Belgium international has gone on to feature in 136 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 66 goals, along the way.

However, with his contract at Leicester City set to expire at the end of next season and with the club struggling to cement their place among the league’s very best, the end of the current campaign could be the time that fans unfortunately see Tielemans move on.

Several clubs have been rumoured to be in the hunt for the 24-year-old’s signature, including Manchester United and with the midfielder rumoured to be available for around £35m, there is no denying that Tielemans’ impending availability poses an attractive option.

One person who echos those thoughts is Collomosse, who while speaking to GiveMeSport, said: “Last summer was the first year they’ve had in a while where they haven’t sold a big name.

“And if you look at this year, say they don’t get the Champions League, and I don’t think they will, then something will have to give financially, I think.

“So, I could imagine Tielemans going for sure, this summer, and then even another big hitter on top of that.”