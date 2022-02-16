Jurgen Klopp hints midfielder in line to start vs. Inter Milan

Liverpool is set to play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The important clash, which is a first-round knockout tie, will see the Reds travel to Italy and take on Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri.

Looking to replicate their 2018-19 success, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are one of the competition’s favourites to lift the prestigious trophy at the end of the season.

However, first, they must get past a resolute Inter Milan side who will likely pose many threats but Klopp has been handed a boost after hinting that midfielder Jordan Henderson could be in line to start.

Speaking in a press conference about the possibility of seeing his English captain back in action following a recent knock to the knee, Klopp said: “You’re hiding something behind your question, I guess? “

“Hendo’s fine. He got a knock on his knee.

“Today was a second day of recovery for a lot of players, for him as well, so it wasn’t the longest session for him.

“Apart from that, there is no issues really. It was his back last week and his knee in the game was definitely not comfortable.

“It’s a proper wound. You can really see it, it looks like lips. It shouldn’t be there. Apart from that, he is fine.”