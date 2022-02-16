Newcastle United rival Chelsea & Liverpool for transfer of £50million Premier League star

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly one of a long list of clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England international has been a top performer at Elland Road in recent times, and also had a key role to play in Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

According to 90min, a number of top clubs are on alert as Phillips is said to have stalled on talks over a new contract with Leeds.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £50million by the Yorkshire giants, and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are also expected to be in the running for his signature if he does move this summer.

Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle United?
More Stories / Latest News
Superb youngster seen as part of Chelsea’s future, but two more clubs are eyeing a transfer
Arsenal given possible transfer boost in pursuit of alternative to Youri Tielemans
Cristiano Ronaldo eyed up for transfer reunion with former manager due to key Man United concern

Newcastle would do very well to snap up Phillips if they can, with the Magpies’ new owners already showing their ambition with a strong January window.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes look like exciting purchases for the club, and Phillips would represent another big statement.

This would be a major blow for Leeds, however, who also face interest in Brazilian winger Raphinha this summer, and replacing both these players won’t be easy for Marcelo Bielsa and co.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.