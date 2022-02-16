Newcastle United are reportedly one of a long list of clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England international has been a top performer at Elland Road in recent times, and also had a key role to play in Gareth Southgate’s side reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

According to 90min, a number of top clubs are on alert as Phillips is said to have stalled on talks over a new contract with Leeds.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £50million by the Yorkshire giants, and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are also expected to be in the running for his signature if he does move this summer.

Newcastle would do very well to snap up Phillips if they can, with the Magpies’ new owners already showing their ambition with a strong January window.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes look like exciting purchases for the club, and Phillips would represent another big statement.

This would be a major blow for Leeds, however, who also face interest in Brazilian winger Raphinha this summer, and replacing both these players won’t be easy for Marcelo Bielsa and co.