Worry for Tottenham as PSG chief has personally contacted midfielder over transfer

Tottenham may reportedly struggle to get a deal done for AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to make a decision on his future, but Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their efforts to win the race for his signature, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kessie has shone for Milan but seems set to move on at the end of his current contract, with Todo Fichajes also mentioning Spurs as being among his admirers.

The north London giants have also been linked with Kessie by the Evening Standard in recent times, but Todo Fichajes suggest that PSG chief Leonardo knows the player well and has personally contacted him about a move a few times.

This doesn’t bode well for Tottenham, who could really do with a signing like Kessie in the middle of the park if they are to make progress under Antonio Conte.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was a real coup when Spurs hired him earlier this season, but they will surely need to meet his demands in terms of transfers.

Conte will be used to working with some of the very best players in the world, and Kessie looks like he’d be a great fit for his style of football.

It would be hard for the 25-year-old to turn down PSG, who can offer huge money and a realistic shot at winning major trophies, which seems a lot less likely at Spurs, even with a top coach like Conte at the helm.