Chelsea are reportedly set to insist on a potential transfer move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer news journalist also named Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos as a “dream” target for the Blues, but the Ligue 1 giants won’t be selling the influential Brazilian.

Kounde is more than a good alternative, however, after impressing in La Liga in recent times, and Romano has suggested that Sevilla seem to expect the France international to be leaving in the summer as they explore possible signings to replace him.

See Romano’s tweet below for details on Kounde, Marquinhos, and their links with Chelsea…

Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June – including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it. ??? #Sevilla Chelsea will insist for Koundé – Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. pic.twitter.com/qPWIZRJEEH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be happy if Kounde makes his way to Stamford Bridge, but someone like Marquinhos joining him could be useful too.

After all, the west London giants are currently facing the daunting prospect of all three of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen leaving on free transfers at the end of the season.

CFC will surely need more than one defensive signing to cover for those three, so perhaps they should try a little harder to convince PSG to let Marquinhos go, or else pursue other big names who could have a similar impact.