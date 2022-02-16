Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reportedly set to become one of the top transfer targets for an ambitious Aston Villa side this summer.

The Nigeria international has been a hugely important player at the King Power Stadium down the years, and his fine form has previously seen him linked as a target for the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Now, however, a report from the Daily Star claims that Villa are lining up a £50million offer for Ndidi, whilst also considering Brighton star Yves Bissouma as another option in that position.

Steven Gerrard has done well since taking over as manager at Villa Park, and it seems he’ll be given the funds to keep on strengthening his squad.

This could be very bad news for Leicester, however, as they face a potential crisis this summer with so many key figures at the club facing uncertainty.

Youri Tielemans is another star player set to attract interest from bigger clubs, while Caglar Soyuncu’s contract situation could also see him attract suitors, and manager Brendan Rodgers has also been linked as one of the candidates for the Manchester United job.

If Ndidi ends up leaving as well, it’s going to be a hell of a rebuilding job for the Foxes ahead of next season.