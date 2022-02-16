Leicester City to demand “much more” than £50m for Man Utd & Aston Villa transfer target

Leicester City are supposedly going to be demanding a lot more than £50million if Wilfred Ndidi is to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international has been a star performer for the Foxes for some time now, and manager Brendan Rodgers has responded to the surprise transfer rumours linking him with a £50m move to Aston Villa.

Manchester United are also known to be long-time admirers of Ndidi, but Rodgers insists that Leicester want to keep him, or will at least ask for a lot more money than £50m if they are to let him go any time soon…

Leicester fans will surely hope that’s the end of this saga, but they’re also used to seeing their best players poached by bigger clubs.

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Benn Chilwell are among the biggest names to leave the King Power Stadium for big six sides, and Ndidi is another top talent who could fit in at somewhere like Man Utd, though Villa’s interest is a bit of a surprise.

LCFC also face worries over Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu this summer, with the pair set to be out of contract in 2023.