Leicester City to demand “much more” than £50m for Man Utd & Aston Villa transfer target

Aston Villa FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are supposedly going to be demanding a lot more than £50million if Wilfred Ndidi is to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international has been a star performer for the Foxes for some time now, and manager Brendan Rodgers has responded to the surprise transfer rumours linking him with a £50m move to Aston Villa.

Manchester United are also known to be long-time admirers of Ndidi, but Rodgers insists that Leicester want to keep him, or will at least ask for a lot more money than £50m if they are to let him go any time soon…

Leicester fans will surely hope that’s the end of this saga, but they’re also used to seeing their best players poached by bigger clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United ready to launch £10million transfer bid for South American forward
Ex-Gunner tells Arsenal why they might have hope of signing striker who “looks a right handful”
Manchester United’s English players unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Benn Chilwell are among the biggest names to leave the King Power Stadium for big six sides, and Ndidi is another top talent who could fit in at somewhere like Man Utd, though Villa’s interest is a bit of a surprise.

LCFC also face worries over Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu this summer, with the pair set to be out of contract in 2023.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Wilfred Ndidi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.