West Ham and Crystal Palace set for transfer over 23-year-old with huge potential

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are reportedly expected to be among the main transfer suitors for exciting young Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer.

The 23-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him soon make the step up to Premier League football.

According to Team Talk, West Ham, Palace and Wolves are emerging as his main suitors ahead of the summer, while Leeds United also previously showed an interest last year.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, but O’Brien surely won’t be short of tempting offers in the next transfer window.

West Ham probably look like the most tempting move right now after their remarkable rise under David Moyes, but Palace are also showing potential under Patrick Vieira.

O’Brien’s transfer value on Transfermarkt is less than £3million, but one imagines he’ll cost a lot more than that if he does move this summer.

