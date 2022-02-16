The San Siro saw a majestic Champions League game on Wednesday evening.

Two teams were prepared to go for it from first minute to last, and it’s no wonder that Inter Milan and Liverpool received standing ovations from both sets of fans as the final whistle went.

The action swung from one end to the other, and the only surprise was perhaps that it took until 15 minutes from the end before Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead.

Inter could just as easily have gone ahead themselves, but in the big moments, they just didn’t have enough about them to get over the line.

As so often happens in football, if you don’t take your chances, you’ll get punished and that’s exactly what happened on this occasion.

A goal from Roberto Firmino seemed to knock the stuffing out of the hosts, and though Inter still had chances late in the game, the Reds had the tie under control.

Roberto Firmino with the perfect glanced header ? Deadlock broken at the San Siro in the 75th minute! And it’s massive for Liverpool! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/0DcgGjeo5d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022

With eight minutes left, Mo Salah’s opportunistic strike virtually put Liverpool into the last eight.

Against the reigning Italian champions, it’s a result to send a message to the rest of those clubs looking to get their hands on the Champions League trophy this season.

What price a Liverpool v Man City final?!