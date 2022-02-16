It takes a really special kind of player to be able to make it to 800 career games.

Only the most robust or very best players can stay at the top level for so long, and James Milner definitely falls into that bracket.

‘Millie,’ as he’s affectionately known at Liverpool, came on as a substitute against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and in so doing, chalked up the magical mark.

The Yorkshireman began his career twenty years ago at his home town club, Leeds United, the club where he had also spent all of his youth career.

A short loan at Swindon during that spell notwithstanding, Milner then moved on to serve Newcastle United with aplomb.

A loan spell at Aston Villa was followed by a permanent switch to Villa Park, before signing for Manchester City and helping them to win their first Premier League title in over four decades.

20 seasons and still going strong

After a hugely successful spell in the blue half of Manchester, he transferred to Liverpool in 2015 and hasn’t looked back.

Since signing for the Anfield outfit, he’s won another Premier League, a Champions League and Club World Cup to boot, and yet, he’s still one of the club’s unsung heroes.

Perhaps now he will get the recognition he so obviously deserves after being a model professional throughout his career, and a great example for youngsters to follow.