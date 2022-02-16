It’s clear that Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at Manchester United still rankles.

The affable German breezed into Old Trafford like a breath of fresh air earlier this season, but it has quickly become apparent that his players aren’t responding to his methods.

Their performances are laboured and leaks to the media are many, suggesting that it isn’t a happy ship at the Red Devils are present.

MORE: Trent mocks Man City

Former Man City star, Trevor Sinclair, told talkSPORT that he doesn’t think Rangnick is an elite manager, or one capable of making in-game changes.