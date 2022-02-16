It’s clear that Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at Manchester United still rankles.
The affable German breezed into Old Trafford like a breath of fresh air earlier this season, but it has quickly become apparent that his players aren’t responding to his methods.
Their performances are laboured and leaks to the media are many, suggesting that it isn’t a happy ship at the Red Devils are present.
MORE: Trent mocks Man City
Former Man City star, Trevor Sinclair, told talkSPORT that he doesn’t think Rangnick is an elite manager, or one capable of making in-game changes.
? “Rangnick doesn’t seem to be an elite manager with his finger on the pulse.”
? “He cannot make in-game changes to formation or personnel.”
Trevor Sinclair says #MUFC should not make Rangnick their permanent manager, even if they finish in the top 4. pic.twitter.com/a0e6MLD7m5
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 16, 2022