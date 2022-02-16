Cristiano Ronaldo eyed up for transfer reunion with former manager due to key Man United concern

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly facing an uncertain future this summer as he attracts transfer interest from a number of top clubs around Europe.

The Portugal international is in his second spell at Old Trafford, having returned with a move from Juventus last summer, though the club are not the dominant force they were in his first stint there under Sir Alex Ferguson all those years ago.

Ronaldo is now said to be concerned about ending his glorious career with this struggling side, according to the Sun, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich putting out feelers over a possible summer move.

Roma, managed by Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, are also keen on the 37-year-old, according to the report, and that would certainly be an interesting reunion to witness.

Ronaldo and Mourinho certainly worked well together in their time in Madrid, though it’s fair to say neither of them are at the peak of their powers like they were then.

Mourinho in particular is struggling to keep up with the exceptionally high standards he set himself earlier in his career, having just had some hugely underwhelming spells with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Portuguese tactician isn’t doing the most convincing job at Roma either, so Ronaldo would probably do well to stay away from that move, though PSG and Bayern seem like tempting options.