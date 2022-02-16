Manchester United’s English players unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
A core of English players at Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo and the clique emerging around him in the dressing room.

The Portuguese superstar returned to Old Trafford for a second spell as he joined from Juventus in the summer, and it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed season for him overall.

Ronaldo started well for Man Utd, but he’s not been at his best in recent games, with the side generally looking a little unconvincing since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager.

It seems there may also be a worrying divide emerging within the Red Devils’ squad, according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk..

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are named by the reporter as being some of the players who aren’t happy with Ronaldo, but it’s hinted that the other English players may also have similar issues.

That could mean a fairly long list of players who have become unsettled by Ronaldo’s presence.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about Ronaldo today, suggesting that the “noise” that surrounds the player is just part of the package with a big name like that.

