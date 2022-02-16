Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, but an incident shortly after the first goal saw tempers flare over for United.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk lost possession of the ball under pressure to United academy graduate Anthony Elanga just in front of the penalty area. Dunk subsequently brought down the winger and conceded a foul which was initially awarded a yellow card.

However, United players swarmed around referee Peter Bankes and demanded Dunk be sent off because the challenge was a last man foul.

Following a VAR review, Dunk was shown a straight red card and Man United went on to score a second in injury time to seal the three points and rocket themselves back into the top four.

The FA evidently deemed the United players reaction to be overzealous and have therefore decided to charge the club with failing to control their players.

BREAKING: Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident in last night’s Premier League game against Brighton pic.twitter.com/oq47aB3KrX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2022

An FA statement on the charges read as follows:

“Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Tuesday [15/2/22].

“It is alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute, and the club has until Monday [21/2/22] to provide a response.”