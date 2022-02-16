Marcus Rashford personally responds to claims he is unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United’s squad are rumoured to be divided behind the scenes with several players reportedly unhappy with star man Cristiano Ronaldo’s intense leadership.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined the Red Devils last summer in a blockbuster move from Juventus and while fans were overjoyed with the Portuguese megastar’s decision to return to the club, it hasn’t taken long for the rumour mill to start turning.

There has been increased speculation that the squad’s senior players are becoming fractured with multiple suggestions that there are rivalries behind-the-scenes, largely caused by the presence of Ronaldo.

The latest journalist to weigh in on these claims is BILD reporter Christian Falk, who has sensationally claimed Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are two of a handful of English players unhappy with Ronaldo’s approach to leading the team.

In response to the shocking claims, Rashford has recently taken to his social media to fire back at the suggestions he is not happy with the squad’s set-up and instead called for unity.

