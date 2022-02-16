Mark Noble in talks with West Ham over new role when he retires this summer

Long-serving West Ham captain Mark Noble is reportedly holding talks over taking on an executive role at the club when he retires from playing this summer.

The 34-year-old is in his final season with the Hammers and is preparing to hang up his boots once the campaign draws to a close.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham now want to keep Noble on in a new non-playing role at the London Stadium from next season, in a move which will surely be popular with the club’s fans.

Noble has been with West Ham since joining their academy from Arsenal in 2000, and has gone on to make over 500 appearances for the east London side.

David Moyes is now said to be keen to utilise Noble’s experience and long association with the club, and that certainly seems like a good plan.

Noble himself is also thought to be keen on such a role as he seeks to continue helping West Ham move forwards even after he can no longer influence things for them on the pitch.