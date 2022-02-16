Brighton and Hove Albion must already be sick of the sight of Newcastle United after the Magpies managed to prise their Technical Director, Dan Ashworth, and solid centre-back, Dan Burn, from them.

However, it seems that the North East giants aren’t done with plundering the Seagulls’ best talents just yet.

Flush with Saudi cash, no team in Europe is safe from their overtures.

Whether or not Newcastle stay in the Premier League, the money to take them to the next level will still be there, things might just take a little longer to achieve if they happen to be relegated this season.

Make no mistake, however, the new regime mean business, and it appears that they will stop at nothing to ensure that, eventually, they have the best of everything both on and off the pitch.

To that end, according to the Daily Mail, the club are now trying to poach Brighton’s Academy Manager, John Morling.

It would be another stake in the heart of the Seagulls, and would also go to show how poor the set up has been behind the scenes at Newcastle for far, far too long.

The need for them to acquire best-in-class talent right across the board is evident, and money talks.

It isn’t just a question of whether Morling can afford to turn down the opportunity, but whether Brighton themselves can realistically turn their noses up at any compensation that may come their way as a result.