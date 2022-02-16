There finally appears to be lift off at St. James’ Park after months of heartache and toil.

Eddie Howe has seemingly hit a sweet spot with his squad as three Premier League wins on the spin would attest.

The North East giants now need to approach every remaining game in the same manner between now and the end of the 2021/22 season.

If they are able to keep their heads above water for long enough and not be sucked back into the bottom three, things could look very rosy indeed for the Magpies come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

That’s because Howe knows the board are willing to spend big in order to help bring the glory days back to the club.

No one can forget the period when Kevin Keegan was in charge, and the likes of Les Ferdinand, David Ginola, Faustino Asprilla, Rob Lee and Alan Shearer were in their pomp.

Although it appears the board are in it for the long haul, the quicker that Newcastle are able to ascend the table, both this and next season, the better.

That’s because if Howe can show the value in the project, it makes the ‘sell’ to Europe’s elite players a whole lot easier.

TalkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, has even gone as far as to suggest that Newcastle will win the Premier League before Man United are able to do so again.

“Look at what Man City have done with their millions, look at what Chelsea have done with their millions,” he said on the radio channel, cited by talkSPORT.com.

“Neither of those clubs are in it to make money. Their models are about glory, not pound notes.

“Manchester United, right now, their priority isn’t glory, it’s about pound notes.

“Newcastle will spend whatever they like. Manchester United, under the Glazers, have been known to watch their pennies.

“It’s all about recruitment and Newcastle’s, in this situation, has been superb.”

What on the face of it might seem an incredible take probably isn’t that far from the truth.