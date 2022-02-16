Newcastle United considering transfer swoop for 21-year-old sensation

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor.

The talented 21-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game and could soon be on the move to a bigger club and to a more competitive league.

Newcastle would do well to try their luck with a move for Okafor, who has an impressive record of 22 goals and 13 assists from 69 matches in all competitions for Salzburg.

The Switzerland international could give the Magpies more quality up front next season as they look to continue to progress under their new owners.

The likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes moved to St James’ Park in January, and one imagines there will be further exciting additions to follow in the summer.

Okafor is also attracting interest from big names like Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, however, so it won’t necessarily be easy for NUFC to get a deal done.

Newcastle are also said to have considered Okafor at one point in January, though they ended up signing Chris Wood from Burnley instead.