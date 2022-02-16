Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Bernardo Silva’s Man City future

Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about the possibility of fans seeing midfielder Bernardo Silva extend his stay at the Etihad.

Silva, 27, has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and although there is no immediate danger of him leaving for free, the club is understood to be keen to put him on an improved contract.

Since his arrival from Monaco nearly five years ago, the talented Portugal international has gone on to directly contribute to 92 goals in 234 appearances, in all competitions.

His latest showing, which came in the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night, saw the 27-year-old net a brace, with his best strike coming by way of an incredible first-time volley.

Speaking after the game, which saw City run out resounding 5-0 winners, Guardiola hailed Silva’s performance and confirmed he would like to see the creative midfielder commit his long-term future to the club.

