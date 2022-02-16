Pundit not convinced PL manager would replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded to talk of Brighton manager Graham Potter potentially taking over at Leicester City if Brendan Rodgers leaves the King Power Stadium.

Chadwick thinks highly of Potter, and has even suggested him as a possible long-term option for Man Utd later in his career, though for now he’s not sure the 46-year-old would necessarily take up an offer from the Foxes.

Betfair currently have Potter as the favourite to take over from Rodgers next season amid doubts over the Northern Irish tactician’s future, but Chadwick expects it could actually be better for him to continue with his project at Brighton for a bit longer.

“I’m not sure, I think Potter’s building something there at Brighton,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “They’ve stuck with him and you can see real improvement.

“If they added some top players up front you could see them becoming a bit of a Leicester, in terms of being in that sort of top six, top eight position.”

Chadwick watched Potter’s Brighton in action at Old Trafford last night, and was impressed with how they controlled the game in the first half, whilst also singling out Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma for praise.

“They’re a good team with a fantastic structure,” Chadwick said. “They came with a game plan, controlled possession, and I think with a bit more cutting edge up front they’d have had every chance of winning the game.

“Bissouma’s got fantastic ability,” he added. “He’s got great discipline on the pitch and it was a surprise last night that the only time he was caught on the ball ended up with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring.

“He’d offer loads to any team, he’s athletic, strong, intelligent, and one of the stand-out performers for Brighton this season, undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfield players in the Premier League.”