Superstar Kylian Mbappe could be about to send shockwaves down European Football as he is ready to snub Real Madrid in favour of Liverpool.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with a bid from the Spanish giants rejected by PSG in the summer just gone.

However, following PSG’s 1-0 win over Madrid in the Champions League last 16, a game which saw the French team dominate much of the proceedings, Mbappe has started to have some doubts over the project at Madrid.

Spanish outlet Sport are reporting Mbappe is now seriously considering a switch to Premier League side Liverpool instead of the Spanish league leaders. A move which would be sure to infuriate President Florentino Perez considering how much he has lobbied the move.

Mbappe reportedly doesn’t want to take a step back in his career, and believes Jurgen Klopp’s team has a very attractive project to hand in terms of his ultimate objective of winning the Champions League.

The 2018 World Cup winner is one of the hottest properties in European Football at present and will be available on a free transfer in the summer due to his contract expiring.

Liverpool’s attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will each have one year left on their deal’s when the summer hits, so unless new terms are agreed for them a couple could be likely to move on which would open up a space for Mbappe.

Including his winner in last night’s last 16 tie against Madrid, Mbappe has scored 22 goal from just 32 games this season, numbers only Salah can better. Although Mbappe does have the edge in terms of total goal contributions, with nine more as it stands.