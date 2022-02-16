Spurs working on deals to sign three players in summer including Juventus superstar

After already signing Rogerio Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to continue their strong working relationship with Juventus.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the Lilywhites, guided by Italian masterminds Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici, have not given up in their pursuit of attacking midfielder, Paulo Dybala.

Dybala, 28, will be out of contract with Juventus at the end of the season and despite initially seeming close to extending his deal, it appears talks have since broken down, leaving the 28-year-old facing a very uncertain future.

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with Dybala for several seasons and although a move has yet to ever materialise, there is no denying that this summer could be the closest the Londoners will ever come to signing the Argentine.

In addition to Dybala, Conte and Paratici are also keen to bring in AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Both Kessie and Lingard are in a similar contractual situation as Dybala but the main difference is both players have given up negotiating with their respective clubs and will now sound out moves once the summer transfer window opens.

However, with both players attracting interest from the likes of Paris-Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United and even Newcastle United, it goes without saying, if Tottenham Hotspur are to land their men, they’ll need to pull out all the stops.