Staveley and Ashley war-of-words heats up as female executive brands former owner ’embarrassing’

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The end of last year saw British executive Amanda Staveley help a Saudi-backed consortium take over Newcastle United from former owner and sports business tycoon Mike Ashley.

However, despite the £305m deal controversially going through, the business giants have clashed over an alleged breach of contract.

Ashley loaned Staveley £10m in order for the takeover to be completed but part of the agreement was for Staveley and partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi not to put the former Magpies owner ‘down in public’.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays but names three potential transfers to replace him at Man United

More Stories / Latest News
Marcus Rashford personally responds to claims he is unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo
Highly-rated journalist confirms Leeds United’s interest in Championship manager
Newcastle tipped to win a Premier League title before Man United because of ‘glory rather than pound notes’

However, Ashley has sparked legal action after Staveley spoke to reporters last November and said she was ‘looking forward’ to the Sports Direct signage coming down and that it was a ‘slight frustration’ not being able to take a photo in the arena without one of the signs being seen.

Amanda Staveley (right) and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (left) in attendance at St James’ Park.

The British business executive claims her comments were made in response to continuous questions from the press and were in relation to the Premier League’s temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship.

The Daily Mail say they have seen court papers relating to the ongoing legal battle which reveals Staveley has branded Ashley’s claims as ’embarrassing’ and ‘irrelevant’.

More Stories Amanda Staveley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.