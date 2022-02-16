Staveley and Ashley war-of-words heats up as female executive brands former owner ’embarrassing’

The end of last year saw British executive Amanda Staveley help a Saudi-backed consortium take over Newcastle United from former owner and sports business tycoon Mike Ashley.

However, despite the £305m deal controversially going through, the business giants have clashed over an alleged breach of contract.

Ashley loaned Staveley £10m in order for the takeover to be completed but part of the agreement was for Staveley and partner Mehrdad Ghodoussi not to put the former Magpies owner ‘down in public’.

However, Ashley has sparked legal action after Staveley spoke to reporters last November and said she was ‘looking forward’ to the Sports Direct signage coming down and that it was a ‘slight frustration’ not being able to take a photo in the arena without one of the signs being seen.

The British business executive claims her comments were made in response to continuous questions from the press and were in relation to the Premier League’s temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship.

The Daily Mail say they have seen court papers relating to the ongoing legal battle which reveals Staveley has branded Ashley’s claims as ’embarrassing’ and ‘irrelevant’.