Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been advised to seal a transfer to Chelsea, as it could be the ideal move for him due to their style of play.

The Belgium international is dominating headlines at the moment after a superb spell at the King Power Stadium, which has included a memorable winning goal against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

Now, however, Tielemans is nearing the final year of his contract, and one imagines he’ll want to challenge himself on a bigger stage in the near future.

Discussing Tielemans’ future, former Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson suggested that a move to Stamford Bridge would be the best thing for the 24-year-old.

Kleberson admits it could be a bit of a risk moving to his old club Man Utd in the state they’re in right now, while there’d also be too much competition for places at Liverpool.

Speaking to Paddy Power, as quoted by the Daily Express, Kleberson said: “Youri Tielemans is not at a big club. Leicester City don’t have the pulling power that some of the other Premier League teams possess.

“I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball.

“A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him, and Liverpool already have players who can control games and dictate the play.”

Leicester fans will surely not take too kindly to Kleberson’s comments about them not being a big club, as they’ve made huge progress in recent years.

Chelsea have certainly done well with raiding Leicester in the past, having signed N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell from the Foxes in the last few years.

Tielemans is another top talent who could shine for the Blues, who would likely benefit from bringing in a younger midfield player this summer, as Kante and Jorginho might soon be past their best.

Chelsea are perhaps more likely to target West Ham’s Declan Rice, however, with the England midfielder strongly linked as a top target for the west London giants by the Telegraph and others.