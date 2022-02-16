It’s only been a couple of weeks since the end of the transfer window, and Tottenham Hotspur could already be regretting the decision to let Bryan Gil leave on loan to Valencia.

According to Sport, cited by HITC, the silky attacking midfielder is being spoken about as being the best player on Los Che’s books at present.

He’s been a revelation, and it does beg the question why Antonio Conte didn’t feel that Gil either had the appetite or the skill set for the Premier League.

Football.london, cited by HITC, also suggest that some in Spain can’t believe why the North Londoners allowed him to leave.

What it does evidence of course, is that when a manager has confidence in a player, and gives him the requisite amount of games in order to build up that confidence, it’s not a surprise to see that player flourishing.

Valencia’s next league game is against Barcelona, and that will put Gil and his team-mates centre-stage against a Barca side for whom every point is important.

If he continues in the same vain, it’s a foregone conclusion that Spurs will gladly receive him back in North London at the end of his loan, and perhaps finally see the form that has eluded him in the Premier League to this point.