Leeds United are reportedly ready to try making a £10million transfer approach for New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in the MLS, and is now being linked with a return to his native Argentina with River Plate as a replacement for the Manchester City-bound Julian Alvarez.

That could be a blow for Leeds, but it seems the Yorkshire giants remain determined to try winning the race for Castellanos as well.

Leeds could do with strengthening up front in the near future, but they might want to keep other options in mind in case they can’t lure Castellanos to Elland Road.

Reports claim that despite being tempted to link up with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, Castellanos’ dream remains to play for one of the biggest clubs in his home country.

That surely gives River Plate the edge in the race to sign Castellanos, who should be a fine replacement for exciting youngster Alvarez.