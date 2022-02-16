Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has triggered the mind games with Manchester City as the Premier League title race enters the final few months.

Alexander-Arnold, one of Liverpool’s and the Premier League’s most influential creative forces, took aim at Man City on whether their recent achievements were better than The Reds ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Since Liverpool became a serious title challenging team in the 2018/19 season, when both teams went down to the wire in the title race, both have won a number of accolades.

City have gone on to lift two of Premier League titles an FA Cup and three League Cups to go along with it. But they have found European Football’s most coveted prize elusive so far – the Champions League.

On the other hand Liverpool won the Champions League the year before they ended their league title drought. And while they have won both just once, along with the Club World Cup, there has been some debate among about which achievement was better.

This is what the Liverpool right-back was questioning. And while he signalled he was “not making any digs,” this is exactly how it came across.

Alexander-Arnold said his club were able to do it in both competitions, while he appeared to imply Pep Guardiola’s side were not.

These sorts of mind games are a common theme in many titles races, and with Liverpool just six points behind City providing they win their game in hand the title race is far from over for these two.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Not making any digs but you look at Manchester City's amazing team, they haven't been able to lift the Champions League so, they've won a couple of prems. We've won both, it shows we're able to do it in both competitions" Trent Alexander-Arnold on #LFC's UCL success pic.twitter.com/l6BxyT1TC7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 16, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports