After the 5-0 demolition of Sporting on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, the football world was once again lauding Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen.

The Portuguese outfit simply weren’t able to live with their visitors in the first half especially, when Man City plundered four goals to become the first side in the competition’s history to be leading by such a score at the break in a knockout stage game.

That hasn’t stopped talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan labelling the Catalan a ‘chequebook manager’ who has cost his club £667,000 per point won during his tenure.