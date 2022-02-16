Video: Pep Guardiola slammed for Man City’s excellence with every point costing the club £667,000

Manchester City
Posted by

After the 5-0 demolition of Sporting on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, the football world was once again lauding Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen.

The Portuguese outfit simply weren’t able to live with their visitors in the first half especially, when Man City plundered four goals to become the first side in the competition’s history to be leading by such a score at the break in a knockout stage game.

MORE: Trent mocks Man City

That hasn’t stopped talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan labelling the Catalan a ‘chequebook manager’ who has cost his club £667,000 per point won during his tenure.

More Stories guardiola Pep Guardiola simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.